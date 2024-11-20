Oxford Twp. board approves Danielle Smith as deputy supervisor

Role becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2025

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 on Nov. 13 to appoint Danielle Smith as the new township deputy supervisor effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Trustees Jonathan Nold and Margaret Payne were absent from the meeting, with notice.

Supervisor Jack Curtis, who won reelection to a second term, brought the resolution to approve a deputy supervisor before the board. The treasurer’s and clerk’s offices currently have people serving in deputy roles, but the supervisor’s office does not.

“I’m seeking to appoint Danielle to this position as deputy supervisor effective Jan. 1, 2025. Danielle will be holding her current position title and duties, performing the duties of the executive assistant to the supervisor, and additional duties, which will be assigned on Jan. 1, 2025,” Curtis said.

The township board also approved an annual salary of $71,000 for the position. Smith is currently the executive assistant to the supervisor, joining the township as the supervisor’s assistant in January 2022. She will continue as executive assistant, in addition to serving as deputy supervisor.

“The deputy supervisor can essentially step into the shoes of the supervisor and undertake any of the statutory duties of the supervisor. In addition, she’ll be assigned job duties and we’re going to be working on that in the next month to better define the role,” said township attorney Brittney Ellis.

The defined duties of the deputy supervisor will come back to the township board in December, Ellis said.

According to the township resolution approving Smith’s promotion, “the Deputy, in case of absence, sickness, death or disability of the Supervisor shall possess the powers and perform the duties of the Supervisor, except the Deputy shall not have a vote on the Township Board.”

Under Michigan Compiled Law 46.61(2) “The township supervisor may appoint a deputy supervisor, who shall serve at the pleasure of the supervisor.”

Smith, a 2012 Oxford High School graduate, will also have to take an oath of office before beginning as deputy supervisor.

“I greatly appreciate this opportunity to continue serving the community that’s been my home since I was 2 years old,” said Smith in a news release posted on the township’s Facebook page. “I’m looking forward to new responsibilities, new challenges and new ways to put my knowledge and skills to good use. I want to thank Supervisor Curtis and the board for placing their trust in me. That means a lot. I will do my very best to make them and the people of Oxford proud.”

Prior to the township, Smith spent two years working at Oxford Community Television (OCTV) as a videographer, editor and producer. She also worked as a reporter for the Oxford Leader. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Rochester Christian University in 2018.

“Oxford is a big part of who I am,” Smith said. “The people here have always been good to me. They’ve taught me so much, from public school to Sunday school. They’ve cared about me. They’ve looked out for me. They’ve encouraged me. I am the person I am today in large part due to them. Now, it’s my turn to give back and help others. To me, this isn’t just a job, it’s a way to say ‘thank you’ to the place that raised me.”

When she’s not working, Smith enjoys reading, traveling, listening to music, volunteering with the Free Meals program at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ and spending time with friends and family.