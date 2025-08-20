Oxford Twp. board honors retiring Deputy Brad Ostrander

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Township Board of Trustees voted 7-0 during its meeting on Aug. 13 to pass a resolution honoring and commending retiring Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Ostrander for his service to the Oxford community, which dates back to 1993.

Aug. 13 was Ostrander’s last day on the job.

“Deputy Ostrander exemplified everything a law enforcement officer should be – dedicated, professional, respectful, hard-working, personable, selfless and caring. His work and his spirit helped make our township a better place,” said C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager.

Ostrander told the board that as a member of the sheriff’s office, he could have gone anywhere in the county, but “chose to stay here because (he) just enjoyed watching the community grow and the people grow.”

“Everybody works together so well,” said Ostrander. “I don’t know if other communities are like that, but it’s very important.”

After accepting a framed copy of his resolution, Deputy Ostrander expressed his gratitude to a number of folks for their support, including Cathi Ostrander (his wife of 33 years), Township Supervisor Jack Curtis, Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Patterson and Sgt. Ric Meza, the township board, the Oxford Fire Department and everyone in the community.

“I appreciate all of you,” Ostrander said. “Thank you so much.”