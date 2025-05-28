Oxford Twp. board selects Schapira as new trustee

Schapira to serve until November 2026

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to appoint Paul Schapira as a new trustee to the board during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Schapira fills the seat vacated by former Trustee Jeffrey Omtvedt, who submitted his resignation on April 2. The board accepted Omtvedt’s resignation during its April 9 meeting.

Supervisor Jack Curtis, Clerk Curtis Wright, Treasurer Joe Ferrari and trustees David Wagner and Rod Charles voted to appoint Schapira. Trustee Catherine Colvin was absent from the meeting.

Schapira’s appointment brings the board back up to seven members.

The board interviewed five candidates: Emily C. Busch, Patti Durr, Allison Gorman, James N. Lopiccolo and Schapira. James Sommers and Ronald Meyer had submitted their letters of consideration for the position but withdrew before the interviews.

Schapira was sworn in after the meeting. Supervisor Curtis also assigned Schapira to the Compensation and Performance Evaluation Committee, the Election Commission, the Personnel Committee and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Schapira, an Oxford resident since 2020, will serve until the Nov. 3, 2026 midterm election, at which time the seat will be up for election with voters determining who will fill the seat until the November 2028 general election.

Oxford residents who wish to run for the seat in the Nov. 3, 2026 mid-term election will have to circulate a valid nominating position and secure the minimum number of qualified signatures in order to be placed on the ballot.

During Schapira’s public interview, board members asked him a series of questions.

“If six of us feel passionately one way but you don’t think it’s the best decision for the community would you have the courage to go against the majority and vote no?” Treasurer Joe Ferrari asked.

“Absolutely, my integrity is everything in the community. What I do, my business. If I’m convicted in what I feel, I will vote that way…I would certainly vote true to my being,” Schapira said.

“How do you envision your role if appointed as a trustee?” Clerk Curtis Wright asked.

“I’m here to serve the community. I want to impact the community. I want to collaborate with all of the people behind the wall here, with all of you folks. I want to make a difference. I want to bring this community together more and more. I think we need more unity; I think we can do better for our residents. I know it’s a hard job,” Schapira said.

Five years ago, Schapira moved to Oxford from Bloomfield Hills, a community he called more “disparate” than Oxford.

“Here, one of the things that I really enjoy, love, is the hometown feel of Oxford Township. And I think preserving that is so important. Yes, you want to bring people in, you want to have growth, growth at a reasonable pace. But you have to have the infrastructure for that, and I want to make sure that the right decisions are being made, that the right topics are coming to the forefront. And for me, it’s how can I best serve these people and do the best for them.”

Schapira said he feels it’s important to “look at all the pieces of the pie to make sure there’s a foundation there” regarding infrastructure and growth in the community.

“I think that trying to bring visitors in and bring new residents is great, but I think the preservation of what we have here is most important,” Schapira said. “And first and foremost is the safety and security of our residents, is the quality of life that this township brings to residents, and maintaining – what’s very important to me, what I do – is the culture of this township. And I think that’s what I would bring, to try to perpetuate that culture.”

Schapira also said that “transparency is everything to me. In the business I’m in it’s all about communication. I’m a very transparent person, what you see is what you’re going to get.”

He said it is important collaborate at all levels

In his letter to the township, Schapira says he’s been a finance professional for almost 35 years. His experience in the finance industry includes being a commercial lender, private equity investor and turnaround consultant. He’s founder and owner of Genesis Capital Advisors in Oxford.

In the Oxford community, Schapira volunteers with Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance’s Wildcat Cub Club once a week mentoring elementary school students.

He is married to Patricia Schapira, executive director of the nonprofit Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) of North Oakland County, and is involved in that organization.

“When I dive in, I dive in fully, you get a 100% of me, I don’t come in 25%. If I agree to do something, I’m going to do it. Getting a board seat is not just about occupying a space,” Schapira said. “For me, it’s an honor that is bestowed upon you and you have to treat it that way, treat it seriously and respect the position.”