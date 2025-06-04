Oxford Twp. board to vote on becoming a Purple Heart community

Purple Heart recipients, veterans asked to attend the meeting

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Township Board of Trustees will vote on a resolution during its June 11 meeting which could declare the township to be a Purple Heart Community.

“Darrin Hafeli, a 1996 Oxford High School graduate who served in the U.S. Army from 2001-13, is inviting Purple Heart recipients and veterans to join him at the township board meeting. The purpose is to show support for Oxford Township joining the nationwide network of municipalities and counties that honor U.S. service members wounded or killed in combat or by an act of international terrorism,” said C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager.

Hafeli, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, received a Purple Heart in 2011.

Oxford Township has been working with members of American Legion Post 108 and North Oakland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 334 to become a designated Purple Heart Community.

“We are extremely grateful and fortunate to have two active and supportive veterans organizations based in our township,” said Supervisor Jack Curtis. “They gave it their all as service members and they continue to give it their all as community members. Thank you, Post 334 and Post 108!”

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. June 11 at the Oxford Township Hall, 300 Dunlap Rd.

“Many paid a hefty price for the freedoms we enjoy today,” Curtis said “We must never forget them. We must do everything we can to salute those who lost their lives and those who returned home bearing the scars of war. Becoming a Purple Heart community will allow Oxford to show its gratitude.”