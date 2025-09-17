Oxford Twp. board votes to waive ordinance requirement for new Township Hall sign

New electronic sign deemed an ‘essential government structure’

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Township Hall is getting a new electronic messaging sign that can display scrolling messages, including emergency notifications, public safety alerts, meeting notices, severe weather alerts and community event announcements.

The sign will be located at the entrance to Oxford Township Hall, 300 Dunlap Rd., and will replace the old, dilapidated sign that has some structural issues like cracked bricks, bent and separating trim and fixed lettering that has to be replaced by hand.

However, the new sign does not conform with the township’s sign ordinance, Chapter 40 of the Code of Ordinances, in particular the size of the lettering, so the board voted 5-0 on Sept. 10 to waive that requirement. Trustees Rod Charles and Paul Schapira were absent from the meeting.

“In our ordinance, the letters have to be no less than six inches tall. However, there is an opportunity for us to declare essential services and sign off on variances of that ordinance and allow us to purchase the sign, get it installed with the variation without having to go to the board of appeals,” Supervisor Jack Curtis said at the Sept. 10 meeting.

The board voted at its July 19 meeting to purchase the new electronic sign from Clinton Township-based Allied Signs, Inc. for $40,150 to replace the current sign. The township’s Capital Improvement & Maintenance Committee researched sign companies and received three bids, with Allied Signs being the lowest bid.

“Attached is a proposed resolution that would declare the EMS sign as an ‘essential government structure’ which would allow the township to waive its enforcement of the land use regulations relating to EMS signs as set forth in Ch. 40 of the township ordinance,” Curtis wrote in a memo to the board.

The resolution states that the sign is “in the interest of the health and safety and welfare of the resident of Oxford Township” that would be used for such things as “emergency notifications, public safety alerts, meeting notices, road-closure and detour information, severe weather and AMBER alerts, and community event announcements.”

Under Michigan Law, “a township has the authority to designate, zone, and approve Township-owned property for its use as an essential government service,” the resolution states.

The Capital Improvement & Maintenance Committee recommended that the township buy a new EMS sign, “rather than seek potentially costly repairs for the current sign, the committee decided it would be best to upgrade to a new sign with EMS capabilities,” Capital Improvement and Maintenance Committee members wrote in a memo to the board. “A new sign would allow the township to share information regarding events, closures, meetings and other news with motorists, pedestrians and cyclists traveling along Dunlap Rd.”