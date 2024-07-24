Oxford Twp. clerk, supervisor, treasurer running unopposed

Candidates insight into important issues, their positions

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — When Oxford Township voters head to the polls for the Aug. 6 Primary Election they will have three familiar names in the supervisor, clerk and treasurer races for which to cast their ballots.

Supervisor Jack Curtis, Clerk Curtis Wright and Treasurer Joe Ferrari are all running unopposed in the reelection bids.

Because all of the candidates are running in the Republican Primary – and there are no Democrats seeking the seats – each will move on to the general election where they will run unopposed on the Republican ticket and be the presumptive nominee, barring any write-in and nonpartisan candidates who file to run by the Nov. 5 General Election deadline.

In the trustee race, six candidates are running to be trustees on the Oxford Township Board of Trustees in the Aug. 6 Primary Election, and the board will have at least one new member after the Nov. 5 General Election.

Incumbent trustees Rod Charles, Catherine Colvin and Jonathan Nold and residents Charles Kniffen, Jeffrey M. Omtvedt and David A. Wagner are all vying for the four trustee seats. Trustee Margaret Payne did not seek reelection.

The top four vote-getters in the trustee race will move on to the general election where they will run unopposed. The terms are for four years. See last week’s Oxford Leader for previews on the Oxford Township trustee races.

Village of Oxford residents will also cast votes for the township positions in the primary but will have to wait until November to cast their ballots for the candidates in the race for three seats on the Oxford Village Council. Village council candidates have until July 23 to file petitions.

Oxford Township Supervisor

Jack Curtis

Occupation: Township Supervisor

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: Planning Commissioner, Township Trustee, Supervisor

Community Involvement: Very!

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing Oxford Township?

Oxford Township is the next destination for urban sprawl. Guided by the Master Plan and working with the property owners to ensure proper development is critical. Having the infrastructure improvements in place is vital to proper growth.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

Listening to the residents and property owners is one thing, reacting in a legal and fiscally responsible manner is vital. You have to listen to understand a concern and you must be honest and transparent in addressing those concerns. You will not please everyone.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

I am a process person, everything is done in steps and to a plan. I stay the course to completion until all avenues have been exhausted. Do today what can be done today and plan to do something else tomorrow, don’t do something over because you fail to plan.

Oxford Township Clerk

Curtis W. Wright

Occupation: Oxford Township Clerk

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: Oxford Township Supervisor 1994-1998; Oxford Township Clerk 2008-Present.

Community Involvement: Polly Ann Trail Council Chairman

Committees: ARPA; Cemetery; Election Commission; Safety Path, Single Waste Hauler.

What do you consider the most important issue(s) facing Oxford Township?

Asset management. Managing, maintaining, and future planning of our current assets (roads, water system, sewer system, parks, safety paths, etc.) are daily responsibilities as an elected official in addition to the statutory duties of the Oxford Township clerk. These assets not only need to be maintained, but planning is also necessary for expansion and replacement that will require continuous involvement to determine funding sources as Oxford Township continues to grow. Especially for water system and sewer system improvements and expansion, which are user funded and not supported by a millage, to meet the needs of Oxford Township’s current and future residents.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

The residents of Oxford, including the Village of Oxford, have elected me, and entrusted me to represent them to make positive decisions to progress the Oxford community. I welcome any resident to contact me to discuss their ideas that can make Oxford a better place to reside, or to voice their concerns in a constructive manner.

Residents are always welcome to attend an Oxford Township board meeting and address the township board and acquaint themselves with the officials that were elected by Oxford residents to serve them.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

One of my characteristics that I will bring to the township board is a high level of conscientiousness focusing on thoroughness, dependability, and accountability to the residents that entrust me to represent them as the Oxford Township clerk and board member.

I will also utilize prior employment experience in land surveying, civil engineering, human resources, and accounting education to assist in making sound decisions for the betterment of Oxford.

Oxford Township Treasurer

Joseph G. Ferrari

Occupation: Treasurer

Political Party: Republican

Political Experience: Elected Oxford Township treasurer and currently serve on the Water and Sewer Committee, Safety Path Committee, Website Committee and Roads Committee and have served on other multiple committees in the past.

Community Involvement: I was a member for many years of the Oxford-Lake Orion Optimist Club and the Oxford Lions Club, before both were disbanded, and currently help with the NO HAZ program throughout Oakland County.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) facing Oxford Township?

A major priority facing Oxford Township is growth. We understand that we are going to grow, but we have to make sure that we follow our master plan to ensure that it is smart and controlled growth. The proper infrastructure has to be in place in those designated areas.

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

It is always important to listen to our residents when making decisions. Sometimes a differing point of view can be presented that may not have been considered. We have a single waste hauler ballot issue coming up in November that is best decided by a majority vote of our residents.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

Always being thoughtful and prepared in discussing issues at the board level is one of my most important traits. We are not going to agree on all issues, but it’s important to be able to be civil and state an opinion respectfully and professionally, based on solid study and research.