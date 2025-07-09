Oxford Twp. in the running for $900k grant for a new safety path

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Township is in the running for a $900,000 federal grant that would help the township extend the safety path on Seymour Lake Road, township officials announced last week.

The safety path project made the list after U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin selected the township’s pedestrian infrastructure project and advancing it in the federal funding process, said C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager.

Slotkin submitted the $900,000 Congressional Directed Spending (CDS) request to the senate’s Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) appropriations subcommittee to be considered for Fiscal Year 2026 funding, Carnacchio said.

If approved, the funding will enable the township to construct a 4,430-foot safety path along the south side of Seymour Lake Road from Sanders Road to Seymour Lake Township Park.

“The goal is to give pedestrians, cyclists and mobility device users a safe, convenient and practical route to reach the 132-acre park without using a motor vehicle,” Carnacchio said.

“We wish to express our deepest gratitude to Senator Slotkin for championing our project,” said Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis, chairperson of the safety path committee. “Oxford residents have been needing this connection for a long time. Now, we have a chance to fill this gap and provide safe and equal access to our township’s flagship park and everything it has to offer. We thank Senator Slotkin for recognizing our need, caring about our residents and supporting our community.”

The township is currently planning to construct a safety path along the south side of Seymour Lake Road, between Dunlap and Sanders roads, in conjunction with a water main installation project. If the federal request is approved, the township will be able to continue the path all the way to the park, Carnacchio said.

Carnacchio researched, wrote and submitted the CDS request in April. His research efforts were aided by township engineer Jim Sharpe and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Oxford Township substation.

“This project still has three more big hurdles to clear in order to receive federal dollars – THUD subcommittee approval, Congressional approval and the President’s signature,” Carnacchio said. “But we cleared the first hurdle and got our foot in the door. That’s a reason to celebrate. I’m indebted to Sen. Slotkin and her team for giving us a shot at this.”

Constructing the Seymour Lake Road path and connecting it to existing township safety paths and village sidewalks will create a link between three of Oxford’s most valuable and popular assets – Seymour Lake Twp. Park, the 16.9-mile Polly Ann Trail and historic downtown Oxford.

“Giving nonmotorized travelers a safe way to move between these three destinations is critical to our goal of creating a community that’s walkable, welcoming, accessible and inclusive,” said Curtis.

Oakland County Commissioner Michael Spisz, Parks and Oxford Township Recreation Director Phil Castonia, Fire Chief Matthew Majestic, OCSO Lt. Scott Patterson, RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar and Polly Ann Trail Manager Linda Moran all wrote letters of support for the project.