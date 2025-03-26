Oxford Twp. meeting synopsis March 12, 2025

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF OXFORD

COUNTY OF OAKLAND MICHIGAN

SYNOPSIS

Of the Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Oxford Board of Trustees held on March 12, 2025 at the

Oxford Township Hall Meeting Room.

PRESENT: Supervisor Curtis, Clerk Wright, Treasurer Ferrari, Trustee Colvin, Trustee Charles, Trustee

Wagner, Trustee Omtvedt

ABSENT: None

The following actions were taken:

Approved the Agenda as presented.

Approved the Consent Agenda as amended.

Approved that any 2025 Road Commission for Oakland County Tri-Party Program funds received by the

Charter Township of Oxford be allocated for the proposed 2027 Dunlap Road paving project.

Approved to allocate $137,000.00 of adult-use marijuana funds for the construction of the Oxford Fire

Department training tower.

Approved to authorize Treasurer Ferrari to execute the agreements for the summer tax collections on behalf of

the Charter Township of Oxford with Lake Orion Community Schools, Oxford Community Schools, Oakland

Intermediate Schools and Oakland Community College as presented.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:56 p.m.

Curtis W. Wright

Oxford Township Clerk

300 Dunlap Road

Oxford MI 48371

248-628-9787