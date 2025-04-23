Oxford Twp. Parks & Rec. achieves Premier Blood Partner status for work with the Red Cross

OXFORD TWP. – Oxford Township Parks & Recreation has been recognized by the American Red Cross as one of its Premier Blood Partners for 2025, a prestigious honor, for its support of the community and national blood supply.

Last year, Oxford Township Parks & Recreation helped the Red Cross collect 478 blood donations as part of its deep-rooted commitment to help save the lives of patients facing illnesses and injuries in this community and across the country, said Dawn Medici, recreation supervisor.

“Oxford Township Parks & Recreation is proud to be a part of the Red Cross mission that helps ensure lifesaving blood is available for hospital patients in need,” Medici said. “Our organization shares that same humanitarian value to help our neighbors, and we are grateful for the opportunity to host blood drives that will do just that here in our community.”

Every day, volunteer blood and platelet donors across the country are needed to help save lives. Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease, according to the Red Cross.

Oxford Township Parks & Recreation will host a Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 12 from 1-7 p.m. at Seymour Lake Township Park, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd. Oxford. Community members are urged to attend. Online: oxparkrec.org. – J.N.