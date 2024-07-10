Oxford Twp. residents can still file to run for village, school boards

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — Residents in the Village of Oxford and Oxford Township still have time to file nominating petitions if they would like to run for public office in the Nov. 5 General Election.

There are nonpartisan seats up for election on the Oxford Village Council and Oxford Community Schools Board of Education.

Oxford Community Schools Board of Education

There are three seats up for election on the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education for four-year terms. As of Monday, Shane W. Gibson was the only one to file to run.

School board candidates must pick up and file their petitions with the Oakland County Clerk’s Office Election Division, not the Oxford Township clerk.

Candidates will have to file an Affidavit of Identity and can file nominating petitions with a minimum of 40 signatures (maximum of 100) from qualified and registered electors living in the Oxford school district. Candidates may pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee in lieu of petition signatures, according to the Oakland County Elections Division.

Candidates must file no later than 4 p.m. on July 23 and must be a citizen of the United States and a qualified and registered elector of the school district by the filing deadline.

A candidate who wishes to seek election to the school board with write-in votes must file a Declaration of Intent with the appropriate filing official no later than 4 p.m. on Oct. 25.

For more information, visit the Oakland County Elections Division website at oakgov.com/government/clerk-register-of-deeds/elections-voting.

Oxford Village Council

There are two seats up for election on the nonpartisan, five-member Oxford Village Council. The seats are for four-year terms, expiring on Nov. 15, 2028.

As of Monday, only incumbent council member Jacob Nicosia has filed to run.

Candidates can pick up filing packets at Oxford Township Hall, 300 Dunlap Rd., from the clerk’s office and must file an affidavit of identity and nominating petitions.

Under village charter Chapter III, Section 3.3, a candidate must be at least 21 years of age, an elector, and shall have been a resident of the village for at least six months immediately prior to the date of election. To appear on the ballot, petitions must be submitted to the township clerk’s office by 4 p.m. July 23.

In the case of the Village of Oxford, the Charter indicates that 25-50 valid signatures are necessary for candidates who wish to appear on the ballot.