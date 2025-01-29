Oxford Twp. starts historical marker program

Oxford Township has started a historical marker program to bring to the forefront of the community some unique individuals, places and events in Oxford’s past.

Oxford Township Communications and Grants Manager C.J. Carnacchio has identified 16 possible historical markers so far. Each marker is going to be a boulder – emblematic of Oxford’s gravel history – with a 16-inch by 20-inch bronze plaque with 1-2 photos, a narrative about the historical figure or event, and a QR code linked to a webpage containing more local historical information and a map depicting where all the markers are or will be placed.

Carnacchio is currently soliciting donations and searching for grants to pay for the markers. The cost is $3,185 for a plaque with one image and $3,835 for a plaque with two images. Individuals, organizations or businesses interested in sponsoring plaques are asked to call Carnacchio at 248-462-9997. Markers will be similar to the boulder and plaque at the Helen Smith Park next to Oxford Township Hall, 300 Dunlap Rd.

So far, Carnacchio has secured donations for the first two historical markers. – J.N.