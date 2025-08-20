Oxford Twp. to unveil second historical marker

Public ceremony on Aug. 27

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Township officials are unveiling the second marker in their historical marker program during a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.

The public is welcome to attend the William O. Smith historical marker unveiling on the north side of Lakeville Road adjacent to the Polly Ann Trail on the future site of Levi’s Link Park.

“It was W.O. Smith’s pioneering spirit, vision and business acumen that put Oxford on the map as the ‘Gravel Capital of the World’ the community’s moniker for decades,” said C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager and creator of the historical marker program.

Smith opened Oxford’s first gravel mining operation in 1912. Others followed Smith’s lead and by 1924, there were five gravel plants employing more than 200 people and filling approximately 40,000 railroad cars with material, Carnacchio said.

The historical marker program highlights people, places, structures and events that are significant in terms of local history. Township officials unveiled the first historical marker at Stony Lake Township Park in April to commemorate Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer Ty Cobb, who visited Oxford and fished on Stony Lake.

“There’s history all around us,” Carnacchio said. “These markers will encourage residents and visitors to explore our community.”

Parking for the Aug. 27 event will be just inside Koenig Materials’ main entrance, 1955 E. Lakeville Rd., with special parking area to the right of the entrance. Visitors can either walk down the Polly Ann Trail to the marker site or take the shuttle service to and from the site.

“The Michigan Aggregates Association graciously funded the creation of the bronze plaque honoring W.O. Smith (1868-1948) and Koenig Materials donated the magnificent boulder to which it will be affixed,” said Carnacchio. “Saradan Construction moved and placed the boulder and Oxford Twp. Parks and Recreation is handling the plaque mounting. A huge and heartfelt thank you to all of them.”

Carnacchio is soliciting donations and applying for grants to pay for the bronze plaques and boulders. No taxpayer dollars are used for the program. Carnacchio said Oxford Township has identified at least 16 possible historical markers that the township would like to install, with the first four being done this year.

A donation from North Oakland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 334 will fund the marker honoring Oxford native Hilton Axford, a World War II veteran and pilot who served in the China-Burma-India Theater of Operations. It’s often referred to as WWII’s “forgotten theater,” Carnacchio said.

Oxford residents Ed and Joan Krawczuk are paying for the fourth plaque honoring Marvin E. Coyle (1887-1961), the General Motors executive who led and shaped the Chevrolet Division through the Great Depression and World War II. The Coyle marker will be placed at 775 W. Drahner Rd., which is now the Oxford Education and Innovation Campus, part of the Oxford school district. This property was once part of Coyle’s Lakeview Manor.

For more information about the township’s historical marker program, contact Carnacchio at 248-462-9997 or by email at ccarnacchio@oxfordtownship.org.