Oxford Twp. Trustee Jeffrey Omtvedt submits his resignation

Township board to discuss appointing a replacement

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Township Trustee Jeffrey M. Omtvedt has submitted his resignation to Supervisor Jack Curtis, and now the board of trustees will have to look at appointing a new trustee within 45 days.

Omtvedt, who was elected as township trustee in the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election, wrote that his resignation will be effective April 9. He sent his notice of resignation in an email to Curtis dated April 2, stating that he is resigning his position “due to a personal matter.”

Omtvedt’s letter of resignation:

Jack,

Thank you for your time on the phone and your counsel on this matter.

Unfortunately, due to a personal matter, I need to tender my resignation of the position of Township Trustee effective 4/9/25 upon approval of the board.

I am sorry to inform you of this decision but I must attend to this personal matter.

Respectfully,

Jeffrey Michael Omtvedt

Curtis included a memo to the other township board members in the board’s agenda packet for the April 9 meeting, as well as a proposed motion for the board to consider in accepting Omtvedt’s resignation.

Omtvedt’s resignation will not become official until the township board officially accepts it, which is expected at the board meeting tonight. Omtvedt could also withdraw his resignation before it is officially accepted.

If and when the board accepts Omtvedt’s resignation the board will then have 45 days to appoint a replacement to fill Omtvedt’s seat through the Nov. 2026 mid-term election.

If the township board does not appoint someone to fill the position in 45 calendar days from when the board accepts Omtvedt’s resignation, it would trigger a special election, and the township would have to pay for the election.

A tentative timeline listed in the township board motion states that a legal notice will be published in the Oxford Leader on April 16 and April 23 to inform interested residents of the vacancy. The motion also states that anyone who wants to submit a resume and letter of interest to fill Omtvedt’s seat can submit those in person to Clerk Curtis Wright’s office by 4 p.m. May 7.

The township will then schedule interviews and potentially appoint a replacement at the May 14 township board of trustees meeting, the motion states.

“Based on the timing of the acceptance of the resignation, the resident appointed to fill the vacancy will serve until the November 3, 2026 mid-term General Election at which time the Trustee position will be determined by a vote of the registered voters of Oxford Township and Village of Oxford to serve the remainder of the elected Oxford Township Trustee position,” Supervisor Curtis stated.

Oxford residents who wish to run for the seat in the Nov. 3, 2026 mid-term election will have to circulate a valid nominating position and secure the minimum number of qualified signatures in order to be placed on the ballot. Whoever is elected in the Nov. 3, 2026 election will serve the remainder of Omtvedt’s four-year term until the November 2028 election.

If anyone has questions regarding applying for Omtvedt’s trustee seat they should contact Oxford Township Office, 300 Dunlap Rd., at 248-628-9787. Online: oxfordtownship.org.