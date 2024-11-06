Oxford varsity boys soccer team loses in state semifinal

Wildcats won districts, regionals

EAST LANSING — The Oxford High School boys varsity soccer lost 2-1 in penalty shootout to Byron Center High School in the MHSAA state semifinal on Oct. 30 at East Lansing High School.

The Wildcats defeated Detroit Catholic Central 1-0 in a penalty shootout in the MHSAA Region 2 final at Novi High School on Oct. 24 to advance to the state semifinals. The team advanced to the finals after defeating West Bloomfield 6-1 in the MHSAA Region 2 semifinal at Novi on Oct. 22.

The Wildcats finish the season at 16-2-5 and were back-to back district champs, the first time in school history that the team has accomplished that feat.

Oxford advanced to the regional semifinal after beating Lake Orion 2-1 in the MHSAA District 6 final on Oct. 17.

Rochester Adams defeated Byron Center 2-0 in the final to earn their second state title in three years. – J.N.