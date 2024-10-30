Oxford varsity boys soccer wins Region 2 final

Wildcats to take on Byron Center in state semifinal

NOVI — The Oxford High School boys varsity soccer team defeated Detroit Catholic Central 1-0 in a penalty shootout in the MHSAA Region 2 final at Novi on Thursday.

The team advanced to the finals after defeating West Bloomfield 6-1 in the MHSAA Region 2 semifinal at Novi on Oct. 22.

The Wildcats (16-1-5) will now play the Byron Center Bulldogs (18-4-1) in the state semifinal at 7 p.m. today at East Lansing High School. The winner moves on to the state finals at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at East Lansing High School to face the winner of the Rochester Adams (16-2-4) versus Saline (16-2-4) High School semifinal.

Oxford advanced to the regional semifinal after beating Lake Orion 2-1 in the MHSAA District 6 final on Oct. 17. The victory was the second district title for Oxford. – J.N.