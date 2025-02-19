Oxford varsity boys suffer first loss of season

The Oxford varisty boys basketball team suffered their first loss of the season, 72-67, to Notre Dame Prep (10-9) on Feb. 11. Oxford had been 18-0 heading into the game. The Wildcats rebounded with a 66-59 victory over Farmington on Feb. 13. The Wildcats’ final home game was on Tuesday after Oxford Leader press time against Troy Athens (6-14), with the final game of the season at Harper Woods (3-13) on Thursday. District play begins Feb. 26. Photo by Joseph Goral