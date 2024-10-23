Oxford varsity football defeats Oak Park for Homecoming victory

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford High School varsity football team defeated Oak Park 49-14 on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in front of a packed crowd, giving fans a decisive Homecoming victory.

The Wildcats are now 6-2 overall, 3-1 OAA Red.

Oxford had two touchdowns in the first quarter, ending the quarter at 14-0. The Wildcats then sealed the victory with four touchdowns in the second quarter, amassing 28 unanswered points to take a 42-0 lead into halftime.

Oak Park scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to one for Oxford.

Oxford is now ranked 10th in the state in Division 1 by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

The Wildcats stand alone atop the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) Red division leaderboard after a resounding victory over the West Bloomfield Lakers on Oct. 10, winning the division over rivals Lake Orion, Clarkston, West Bloomfield and Rochester Adams.

Oxford takes on Macomb Dakota in a non-division matchup at 7 p.m. Friday in Wildcat Stadium for the final game of the regular season.

In other games around the OAA Red, West Bloomfield (4-4, 1-3 OAA Red) defeated Birmingham Seaholm 34-3, Lake Orion (6-2, 2-2 OAA Red) beath Farmington 27-6, Clarkston (5-3, 2-2 OAA Red) beat Bloomfield Hills 41-0 and Rochester Adams (6-2, 2-2 OAA Red) defeated North Farmington 28-0 on Friday. All games were non-division matchups.