Oxford varsity football loses 28-0 to Macomb Dakota

OXFORD TWP. –– The Oxford High School varsity football team lost 28-0 on Friday to visiting Macomb Dakota High School in the Wildcats final game of the regular season.

Oxford falls to 6-3 on season after the non-conference loss to Dakota (8-1).

The Wildcats had been ranked 10th in the state the week of Oct. 16 by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

Oxford will now face Davison High School Cardinals (7-2) in the MHSAA District 6 semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Stadium in Davison. The winner moves on to play either Grand Blanc or Lapeer in the District 6 finals on Nov. 8. A time and location have not yet been announced by the MHSAA.

The Wildcats finished the regular season as the Oakland Activities Association Red Division champions, going 3-1 in the league. – J.N.