Oxford varsity girls basketball loses to Davison in district semifinal

SWARTZ CREEK — The Oxford High School varsity girls basketball team lost 36-33 to Davison in the MHSAA District 26 semifinal on March 5 at Swartz Creek High School.

The Wildcats end the season with an 8-15 overall record and a 2-8 record in the Oakland Activities Association Red Division, the OAA’s highest division.

The game against Davison was the team’s first playoff game, having earned a first-round bye. Davison (11-14) reached the district semifinals after a 52-20 quarterfinal win over Holly High School (1-22). Davison went on to lose the district final 50-41 to Grand Blanc on March 7. – J.N.