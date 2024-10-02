Oxford varsity runs over Rochester

After holding off the Lake Orion Dragons (above) for a 21-18 win on Sept. 20, the Oxford varsity football team traveled to Rochester High School on Friday and ran away with a 28-10 win over the Falcons. The Wildcats are now 3-2 on the season and will face the Rochester Adams Highlanders at 7 p.m. Friday at Oxford Stadium. The Highlanders (4-1) are coming off a 28-25 loss to Lake Orion (4-1) on Friday. Leader file photo by Jim Newell