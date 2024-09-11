Oxford varsity soccer shuts out Clarkston, 4-0, to remain undefeated on the season

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — Oxford Boy Varsity Soccer continued their winning streak with a 4-0 win over the Wolves at Clarkston High School last Thursday.

“This is special,” said Adam Bican, head coach, as the Wildcats celebrated the shutout. “It’s a OAA Red match and it’s Clarkston. We have a lot of respect for Clarkston, what they do, their system, their players and their coaches. Clarkston is an incredible team with tons of talent.”

He added they knew they had to disrupt how the Wolves wanted to play.

“We played with intensity, pressure and discipline and I think it worked,” Bican said. “Everyone played.”

The Wildcats scored the first goal of the night from junior Ryan Clark with a shot into the corner of the net with 33:24 remaining in the first half.

Junior Ryan Pietsch scored two goals for the night and senior Anthony Jaboro scored one goal.

Senior Nolan Mauser posted a shutout as goalkeper.

“He was a major difference when on free kicks and stuff like that,” Bican said. “He commands the box, he gets balls in the air and he is a leader.”

Bican added all players had time on the field.

“It’s the best,” he said. “But make no mistakes it’s a league match so even at 20 minutes, I’m like we’re still playing.”

Oxford opened the week with a 3-2 win over Flint Powers Catholic, Sept. 3.

“They are very good, very dangerous,” said Bican. “Leo Stravato is one of the best players we have seen all year, and their goalie is very good. We didn’t play our best game, but still came out with the ‘W’ which is very nice by the product of hard work even if we don’t play a perfect game.

The Wildcats tied against Warren De La Salle Collegiate on Saturday, 2-2.

Oxford (7-0-2, 1-0 OAA Red) hosts West Bloomfield on Wednesday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

“We have 23 players all getting time and they all play extremely hard,” Bican said looking ahead to the week. “It helps.”

The Wildcats host Rochester Adams on Saturday, 11:30 a.m. and head to Birmingham Seaholm on Monday, Sept. 16.