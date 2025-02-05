Oxford varsity wrestling finishes fourth at OAA Red league tournament

Wildcats finish fourth at OAA Red tournament

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

OXFORD — The Oxford Varsity Wrestling team defeated Birch Run 53-16 on Jan. 29.

Winning with falls were Luke Johnson in the 175-pound weight class over Tyler West, 1:02; Liam Samborski (285) over Jacob Raymond, 1:35; Gavin Lewis (120) over Brayden Cox, 3:17; Brennan McArthur over Elijah Kneuss, 3:04; Landon Johnson (132) over Karson Kohlhoff, 1:36; and Jerry Fairchild (157) over Holden Hawley, 1:38.

Chase Beall (138) won his match over Joshua Raymond with a technical fall, 20-3; Chase Foltz (106) over Jasmine Sayan, 13-9; and Connor Stokes (144) over Kaelen Harrington, 3-0.

Gavan Munson (190) won by a void.

Oxford B team

The Oxford B team competed the OAA Red dual meet at Bloomfield Hills, Jan. 29.

They finished the night with a 36-34 loss to Rochester.

Wrestlers winning with falls were Celine Frank over Sayani Palomet in the 113-pound weight class, 1:01; Keegan Miner (126) over Hudson Blake, 4:47;

Dom Sorenson (165) over Jack Pokorny, 5:51; and Joey Safran (190) over Wade Youngblood, 3:35.

Also with wins, Aidan Ryan (285) over Breandan Roscoe, 4-3; Cheyenne Frank (120) over Cameron Julian, 10-5; and AJ Blaylock (138) over Benjamin Mundt, 17-8.

The Wildcats lost to Clarkston, 69-3. Carter Unruh (175) had the lone win over AJ Plouhar, 8-5.

OAA Red League Tournament

The Oxford Varsity Wrestling team wrapped the regular season in fourth place with 156.5 points during the OAA Red league tournament at Lake Orion High School last Friday.

Connor Stokes finished in first place in the 144-pound weight class. Keegan Miner (126) took second place. Chase Foltz (106), John Richardson (120), Troy Meyers (138), Gavan Munson (175) placed in third. AJ Blaylock (132), Jerry Fairchild (157), Kiwan Rankin (215) and Caleb White (285) placed fourth. Noah Turek (150) and Joey Safran (190) finished in sixth place.

Three Wildcats from the Oxford B team finished in the top six but did not score points. Braylon Hake finished in third place in the 215-pound weight class; Danny (106), fifth’ and Aidan Ryan (285), sixth.

Rochester Adams finished in first place with 183 points; Clarkston, second, 175; Lake Orion, 163.5; Rochester, fifth, 109; Bloomfield Hills, sixth, 97.5; and Stoney Creek, seventh, 88.

District schedule

The Wildcats head to Lapeer for the MHSAA Division 1 Team Wrestling District 104 against Port Huron Northern, 5:30 p.m. The winner moves on to the district championship against Lapeer.

The Wildcats head to the individual district meets this weekend. They compete in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Individual District 1 tournament at Traverse City Central on Saturday; and the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Individual District 6 at Fowlerville on Sunday.