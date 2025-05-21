Oxford veterans and residents to remember fallen veterans on Memorial Day

OXFORD — Veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Services and volunteers will be honored during Oxford’s Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on May 26, followed by the Memorial Day parade.

Organized by members of American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108, the event will begin at 10 a.m. in Centennial Park in downtown Oxford. The parade will travel north on Washington Street (M-24), and then west on Burdick Street to Ridgelawn Cemetery. The Oxford High School band, American Legion Auxiliary, Boy Scouts and VWF will participate during the event.

White crosses will represent servicemen from Oxford who died in combat during the Civil War, World War 1, World War 2 and Vietnam. The public is invited to attend all Memorial Day activities. – J.G.