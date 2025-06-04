Oxford veterans, residents honor Oxford’s fallen veterans on Memorial Day

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD — Oxford veterans and residents honored and remembered fallen veterans during the annual Memorial Day ceremony and parade on May 26.

The ceremony began that morning in Centennial Park with words from members of American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 and Oxford High School 2025 graduate Modestina Call’s rendition of the national anthem.

American Legion Junior Auxiliary Unit 108 and the Daughters of the American Revolution placed a wreath at the park’s life-size statue depicting an American G.I, and scouts placed dog tags on crosses dedicated to those from Oxford who died fighting in the Civil War, World War I, World War II and Vietnam as their names were read aloud.

“This year’s Memorial Day service comes at a time when our country needs to take a step back and remember the terrible consequences of war,” Post 108 Commander Fred Censullo said. “We are unfortunately living in a world that seems to have forgotten the devastation of the world wars and Korea and Vietnam and all the wars that followed. This is why we need to take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of this day.”

The Oxford High School band also performed throughout the ceremony before marching in the parade with veterans, members of Oxford’s police and fire departments, Oxford area boys and girls scouts, junior auxiliary unit 108, the Daughters of the American Revolution and others.

The event was organized by members of American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108. For more information about post 108 visit americanlegionoxford108.org.