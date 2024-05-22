Oxford veterans, residents to remember fallen veterans on Memorial Day

OXFORD — Veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Services and volunteers will gear up for the Oxford Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on Monday, followed by the Memorial Day parade.

The Memorial Day ceremony, organized by members of American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108, begins at 10 a.m. in Centennial Park in downtown Oxford and includes guest speakers and a ceremony to remember Oxford’s fallen veterans.

There will be 45 white crosses representing the 45 individuals from Oxford who died in combat from the Civil War, World War 1, World War 2 and Vietnam. As each of the 45 names are spoken by veterans, Boy Scouts will place dog tags on the cross.

After the park service, there will be a parade from Centennial Park, north on Washington Street (M-24), and then west on Burdick Street to Ridgelawn Cemetery for a wreath-placing ceremony and a 21-gun salute. The National Anthem will be sung and Taps performed.

The public is invited to attend all Memorial Day activities.