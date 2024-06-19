Oxford Village Clerk/Treasurer Tere Onica announces retirement

Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Village of Oxford’s Clerk/Treasurer, Tere Onica, announced her retirement during a council meeting on June 11.

Onica has spent six years working for the village.

“Motion to deny!” village attorney Bob Davis said while pointing toward Onica. Council Member Maureen Helmuth offered support to Davis’ ineffective motion, to which Onica laughed.

Onica expressed her “deepest gratitude,” to everyone she worked with and said the decision was a difficult one to announce.

“I think I’ve accomplished everything that I came here to do, and I’m proud of what we achieved and the relationships we built together,” Onica said.

Onica said she has been discussing an exit strategy with village Manager Joe Madore and Davis, and said she will help with the transition period until a replacement is found. Onica has not set an exact exit date.