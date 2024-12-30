Oxford village council adopts village meetings schedule, office calendar

The Oxford Village Council voted unanimously to adopt village meeting schedules during their regular meeting on Dec. 10, then to approve the 2025 office calendar.

Village council will meet on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., the Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. except for Labor Day, the Planning Commission will meet on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. and the Downtown Development Authority will meet on the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. All meetings are at the Village Offices, 22 W. Burdick St.

The 2025 office calendar includes nine holiday closings for the village administration offices and 11 for the police department.

Administration offices and the police department will share the following holidays. New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, Memorial Day, May 26, Labor Day, Sept 1, Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

The police department will also be closed on Independence Day and Dec. 26, 2025.

The DDA can decide to change their schedule so they do not meet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

At the time of the village council’s vote, the DDA’s next meeting is Monday, Dec. 16. – J.G.