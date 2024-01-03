Oxford village council approves bid for tree removal

Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

OXFORD – The Oxford Village Council approved a bid award to Active Tree Experts for $7,200 for tree removal services on Park Street.

The project includes the removal of nine trees, as well as the trimming of some additional maples.

The tree removal project is part of the village’s Park Street water main project which is expected to take place during the summer of 2024 and will stretch from Mechanic Street to Pontiac Street and include the intersection at Hovey Street.

According to village Manager Joe Madore, one tree listed for removal no longer is necessary to have removed, therefore there is expected to be a cost reduction. In the bid from Active Tree Experts, removal of the tree in question was priced at $600.

Council voted 4-0 to approve the lowest bid from Active Tree Experts. Councilmember Lori Bourgeau was absent from the meeting. The village received two additional bids for the project; one from K & S Tree Service in the amount of $10,600 and another from Griffin Tree Care in the amount of $22,625.

During construction the road will be closed to traffic and only be accessible to those who live on Park Street.