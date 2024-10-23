Oxford Village Council approves negotiation between Village attorney and Vickie Hauff for clerk/treasurer contract

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Oxford Village Council voted 5-0 to authorize village attorney Bob Davis to negotiate with Victoria Hauff for the office of Village Clerk/Treasurer during a regular meeting on Oct. 8.

She was one of two candidates interviewed during the meeting.

Hauff, who goes by Vickie, has worked as deputy clerk for Casco Township in St. Clair County since July of 2020, according to her LinkedIn page. She told council that she has done accounting work since graduating college, and enjoys working in a clerk’s office.

Some of Hauff’s experience includes accounts payable and receivable, elections, being a board member on the Michigan Association of Municipal Cemeteries and more, according to Hauff’s interview and LinkedIn account.

While Hauff said she does not have “a whole lot” of treasurer experience, she said Casco Township’s Deputy Clerk “has to do everything the clerk does.”

In addition to accounts payable and receivable, elections and some budget work, this also includes experience with the Freedom of Information Act, the Open Meetings Act, payroll, taxes, putting minutes and agendas together, working on packets and invoicing.

“All of our fire departments are on contract,” Hauff said. “So we have an ordinance that if you get in an accident, or you have a fire or anything, we have to bill you for that.”

Hauff also said she assists the clerk with audit work, and answers questions for auditors.

Tere Onica, Oxford’s current Clerk/Treasurer who announced her upcoming retirement in June, said both interviewed were strong candidates and the village needs a strong clerk because of administrative tasks involved with the position.

“Victoria does have certification in grant writing which I found interesting,” Onica said. “CDBG is a government grant that’s a nightmare to navigate sometimes, but I find that to be helpful that she has taken classes in that area.”

“I don’t apply to a lot of jobs, it’s just certain ones that I feel that I could be a good fit for, and Oxford was one of them,” Hauff said.

Hauff also said she enjoys Oxford and has “been here a lot of times.”

President Pro-Tem Allison Kemp thanked both candidates for their time, and said both were “great.”

The negotiated contract will be brought back for approval in November, according to Village Manager Joe Madore. The meeting is scheduled for Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.