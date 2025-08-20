Oxford Village Council approves plan to address flooding at Mechanic/Lincoln streets intersection

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council voted 3-0 during its meeting on Aug. 12 to proceed with an engineering design and construction plan for a new storm sewer to alleviate flooding at the Mechanic and Lincoln streets intersection.

Council Member Ashley Ross made the motion, which was seconded by President Pro-Tem Alison Kemp. Council President Kelsey Cooke and Council Member Jacob Nicosia were absent from the meeting.

The motion authorizes Village Manger Joe Madore to sign the engineering design proposal from Rowe Professional Services for storm sewer design and change order negotiations at a cost not to exceed $6,250, and allows the work to be performed as a change order under the Moyers Street project contract that is currently underway.

The work is to address poor drainage on Mechanic Street south of the Lincoln Street intersection.

“The Lincoln/Mechanic streets intersection area has been unable to handle the amount of storm water for many years and our DPW (Department of Public Works) has to pump the intersection during heavy rainfall events to prevent the water from entering yards and homes,” Village Manager Joe Madore said. “At the June (and) July council meeting, I mentioned that because our cost for the Oxford Lakes Drive project came in a little under what we expected, we have some funds in our local streets fund that we could use for the Lincoln Street storm sewer flooding problem.”

The proposal is to construct approximately 230 feet of six-inch pervious pipe on Lincoln Street between the Mechanic Street intersection and the next catch basin to the east, located at 27 Lincoln St.

“The low spot on this block is connected to an infiltration system constructed about 2008,” said Paul O’Meara, senior project manager for Rowe. “The system is no longer adequately handling storm water after large rain events, causing problems for motorists and the adjacent homeowner.”

The work will also include tapping into catch basins at each end of the project, and removing and replacing a sidewalk ramp and three residential drive approaches.

Rowe estimates construction costs at $24,000.

“Connecting at that location would provide an overflow to a positively draining storm sewer system, rather than relying just on infiltration,” O’Meara said.

Madore said the village was $25,000 to $30,000 under the projected costs for the Oxford Lakes Drive repaving project and would use those funds to help pay for the Mechanic/Lincoln streets project.

The village DPW and Rowe have a plan to extend a new storm sewer about 230 feet east from the Mechanic/Lincoln streets intersection to an existing storm drain that is connected to the storm water system going to S. Washington Street, Madore said.

“The design is pretty simple and can be done with limited engineering and onsite inspection during the work,” Madore said.

Madore proposed offering the project as an addendum/change order to the Moyers Street reconstruction project. The proposal is contingent on the contractor, Synergy Development Specialists, Inc. performing the work at the rates already in the Moyers Street project, so the village would not have to bid out the project.

“I think we’re lucky to get it in and get it done this fall,” Madore said. “I think this project is great for us and for the residents in that area.”