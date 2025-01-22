Oxford village council makes appointments to NOTA, DDA boards

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council appointed one council member to be the village’s NOTA board council representative, and another member to the DDA board of directors during its meeting Jan. 14

Council Member Ashley Ross was appointed to be the village’s NOTA board council representative with a unanimous vote. No alternate was selected.

Village council also voted 4-0 to accept the Oxford Township’s recommendation to appoint township Trustee Rod Charles to the village’s DDA board.

Charles now fills township representative Catherine Colvin’s member-at-large seat on the DDA board. This mean’s Charles’ former DDA board seat is now empty, according to Village Council President Kelsey Cooke.

“So, if there are any other applicants to the DDA that would be great to consider them,” Cooke said.

Charles’ term will end Dec. 31, 2028, according to Village Manager Joe Madore.

Cooke also said DDA Board Member Marie Powers’ seat is expired, but added Powers will continue to serve until another candidate takes her seat, or Powers will continue to serve.

Council Member Maureen Helmuth was absent from the meeting. – J.G.