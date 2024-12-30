Oxford village council reelects officers, makes board and commission appointments

No appointments made to NOTA, beautification commission

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD — Oxford’s village council appointed its officers and made board and commission appointments during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec 10.

Council Member Maureen Helmuth was absent from the meeting.

Kelsey Cooke and Allison Kemp were unanimously reelected as village council president and president pro-tem, respectively. Cooke said she was more than happy to continue as president, and Kemp thanked Cooke for taking “the starring role.”

Council Member Jacob Nicosia was appointed to the village’s Zoning Board of Appeals for a four-year term with Tom Shultz also being appointed to replace Adam Randels whose term expires at the end of the year. Shultz will serve a three-year term.

Leslie Pielack and Justin Ballard, whose terms expired, were both appointed to the planning commission for three-year terms. Cooke said both Pielack and Ballard “do an incredible job.”

Cooke was appointed as Michigan Municipal League delegate with Kemp as the alternate.

Nicosia was also appointed as the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) delegate with council member Ashley Ross as the alternate.

Nicosia was then appointed to a two-year term as the alternate for the cable commission, while Ross was appointed to the DDA Board to fill a vacant seat left by former board member Leigh Ann Knauss.

Cooke said Ross will be an “enormous” asset to the DDA due to her previous DDA board experience and experience with downtown, local government grants and more.

Jae Choi was also appointed to the DDA Board until the end of 2026. Choi is serving the remainder of former member Bryce Clark’s term that concludes at the end of 2026. Clark recently moved out of the DDA district.

Cooke said Choi and his wife both live and own a business in the downtown district.

No appointments were made to the beautification commission or North Oakland Transportation Authority during the meeting.