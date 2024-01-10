Oxford village council reviews 2024 goals and objectives

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

OXFORD – During its meeting in December, the Oxford Village Council discussed the 2024 goals and objectives for village Manager Joe Madore and village Clerk/Treasurer Tere Onica.

Council also voted 4-0 to give both Madore and Onica raises of 3%. Councilmember Lori Bourgeau was absent from the meeting. Council also discussed cost of living adjustments at 3% for both the village manager and clerk/treasurer.

“I asked our village manager to provide council members with a memo on the current salary for the village manager and clerk/treasurer. The cost-of-living adjustment that Oakland County provided was 3% and I’d like to be consistent with that and provide a 3% cost of living adjustment,” said Council President Kelsey Cooke.

The cost-of-living adjustment goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Goals for both the manager and clerk also include all duties outlined in the village charter.

Manager goals for 2024 include:

1. Continue work on the village’s capital improvement plan, which includes water infrastructure and streets and may also include future plans to be discussed during budget sessions.

2. Complete the water main replacement and resurfacing project on Park Street.

3. Complete the parking lot replacement project at the village offices.

4. Continue working on requirements for State of Michigan lead and copper rules including inventory of materials.

5. Track all council items that may be unfinished business to ensure continuation of discussion through final completion, or removal, and provide a year-at-a-glance preview.

7. Continue to support staff in office procedures, customer expectations and goals.

8. Provide more community outreach and social media.

Clerk goals for 2023 include:

1. Complete charter revisions.

2. Records management in compliance with all relevant bodies.

3. Continue updating written administrative procedures and processes.

4. Codification of general and zoning ordinances.