Oxford village council, school board races set for November

Still time for a write-in campaign

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD — The races for the Oxford Village Council and the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education are set for the Nov. 5 General Election.

Councilmember Jacob Nicosia is seeking reelection to one of two seats up for election on the Oxford Village Council. Councilmember Lori Bourgeau is not seeking reelection.

If no village resident files to run as a write-in candidate, the Oxford Village Council will then look to appoint someone to fill the seat after the election results are certified, said village Clerk Tere Onica, adding that person would be appointed until the next regular election, at which time they would have to run for reelection.

However, if someone files to run a write-in campaign in the general election, then that person could be elected to fill the seat vacated by Bourgeau. If more than one person files as a write-in, then the top two candidates who receive the most votes will win the seats, whether it’s the write-in candidates or Nicosia.

Write-in candidates have until 4 p.m. on the second Friday immediately preceding the election to file, according to the Oakland County Elections Division. Forms are available at www.oakgov.com/government/clerk-register-of-deeds.

Oxford Community Schools Board of Education

There are three seats up for election on the seven-member Oxford Community Schools Board of Education, each for a four-year term.

Mike Aldred, Sara Beth Campagiorni, Angela Euashka, Shane W. Gibson, Randall P. Kreger and Christopher A. Zitny have all filed to run.

School board members set policy, approve educational goals and curriculum changes, and provide direction to the superintendent. The board has the fiscal responsibility for approving the annual budget and maintaining a balanced budget, according to the district’s website.