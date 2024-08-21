Oxford Village Council weighs Village Hall renovation or demolition

By David Fleet

Citizen Editor

Oxford Twp. — On Aug. 13, the Oxford Village Council voted 4-0 and approved a bid for $4,500 to Auburn Hills-based Designhaus Architecture to move forward to provide an opinion regarding the rehabilitation or demolition of the vacant wing of the Village of Oxford office property at 22 W. Burdick St.

Village Manager Joseph Madore provided the report. The results should be available within about 30-60 days.

“If you were to demolish (the building) you’d also need some design to retrofit that end of the building to make it look similar,” said Madore.

The services will include creating an existing building analysis and report; as-built floor plans and elevations; estimated construction cost report for the rehabilitation and estimated construction cost report for demolition and new construction.

“This (report) will give you a good idea on both fronts,” said Madore. “The council could then compare those costs. There’s a basement involved and demo, it’s not going to be cheap.”

Madore said the architect walked through the building and thought it was quite usable. The roof and HVAC need to be addressed as well as the interior needing a redesign.

“The analysis would determine how the building could be used,” said Madore. “If the building is going to be demolished a lot goes into it including the environmental concerns as well as the historic significance since it’s more than 50 years old.”