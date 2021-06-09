Oxford Village PD numbers

Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold released his “Chief’s Report” for the month of May — comparing calls to the department for this year to last.

According to the report, in May the calls for service into the department increased 241 from 2020. There were 637 calls to the department in May as compared to 396 last year.

This May there were 346 citations/warnings given, as compared to 135 last May. In the village, there were four accidents this May as compared to three last year.

Year-to-date calls for service this year were 3,345 by the end of May. Last year, 2,128. From Jan through May this year, Oxford Village Police Officers have given 2,009 citations/warnings. Last year, 1,763.

The village police also reported there were 23 accidents this year, down five from 2020 when there were 28.