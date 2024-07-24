Oxford Village to begin village clerk replacement process

Oxford’s Village Council spoke about their village clerk replacement process with village Attorney Bob Davis, Manager Joe Madore and current Clerk Tere Onica on July 9.

Davis said the village may need to consider an independent contractor agreement with Onica to ensure Onica’s knowledge does not completely leave the village. Administrators and council members had expressed that they did not want Onica to leave. Onica announced her retirement on June 11.

No notice was posted at the time of the meeting, but Davis said he believes it will include a salary range with the final salary to be negotiated. – J.G.