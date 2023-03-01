Oxford welcomes new Assistant Chief

Randy Vesper comes with 33 years experiences

By Don Rush

On Jan. 1, when Matt Majestic was promoted from Assistant Oxford Fire Chief to Fire Chief (replacing the retired Pete Scholz) a little personnel vacuum was created. In a little under two weeks that void will be filled.

Randy Vesper, 50, will officially start as the department’s Assistant Chief on March 13.

According to Chief Majestic, Vesper has a “well-rounded” career. “He has a strong background in both career and combination fire departments. Assistant Chief Vesper, like me, has also been on both sides of the negotiations table in his career. He has a solid understanding of what it takes to work within the constraints of a labor agreement while also realizing that we are dealing with individuals as human beings, and as such, the job requires understanding and empathy to treat people with respect and professionalism, all while setting the course for the organization,” Majestic said. “Dealing with people in the workplace requires that very professionalism he possesses, yet Assistant Chief Vesper also understands we have a responsibility to the citizens of Oxford to manage the department in a manner that is fiscally prudent on all levels. I am excited to team up with him to advance the Oxford Fire Department as this community continues to grow.”

“I hope to bring my years of experience,” Vesper said. “I am in my 33rd year in the fire service. There’s a solid background in service, school and in training I hope to share with the department to keep it moving forward.”

As Assistant Fire Chief, Vesper’s primary role with the department will be overseeing operations and also department training. “And, I will work with Chief Majestic on whatever projects he’s working on and needs help with. I believe the big project he wants to tackle is a Capital Improvement Plan.”

Vesper’s career in firefighting started in the small department of Kenockee Township, in 1990. (Kenockee is between Port Huron and Yale, Michigan, “About 20 minutes west of Port Huron.”) Both his father, Larry and his grandfather Ralph also served at the Konockee department, both in their own time as Fire Chief. In 1996, the young Vesper was hired into the St. Clair Shores department. He worked there for 25 years, retiring as Battalion Chief. For the last 15 months he has worked as the Fire Chief of the Port Huron Township Fire Department.

Currently Vesper and his wife of nearly 23 years live in Royal Oak, but they have begun the hunt for an Oxford home. “It won’t be super soon, there are not a lot of options, but we are looking to see what is available.”

They have two children, son Nathan, 20 and daughter Aliyah, 18, both attend and play sports at Albion College.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work in Oxford. I look forward to getting started and contributing anyway I can,” he said.