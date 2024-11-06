Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre Company presents ‘Frozen Jr.’ at Oxford Middle School

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre Company will perform ‘Frozen Jr.’ at Oxford Middle School from Nov. 8-10.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Oxford Middle School, 1420 Lakeville Rd. Purchase tickets at owptc.ludus.com/index.php.

The production of Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’ Join follows beloved sisters Anna and Elsa as they discover the transformative power of love and face their deepest fears. With captivating songs and stunning visuals, this heartwarming adventure is perfect for fans of all ages,” said Amy Bondy, managing artistic director.

Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre is a nonprofit organization founded and focused on bringing educational theatre to the Oxford and neighboring communities. Proceeds from the performances go to pay for production costs.

To learn more about the Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre Company, including opportunities for auditions, visit www.owptc.org.