Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre Company presents ‘The Seagull’

‘Frozen Jr.’ at Oxford Middle School

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. –– The Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre Company has two performances this November, with Anton Chehkov’s “The Seagull” geared toward adults and four performances of ‘Disney Jr.’ for the kids.

“At the OWPTC, we believe in the power of connection. Our stage is not just for performances; it’s a vibrant space where love flourishes, hope is shared and diverse perspectives are celebrated. We invite everyone to join us in fostering dialogue and understanding within our community. Together, let’s create an inclusive environment where every voice is heard and valued. Everyone is welcome – come be part of the magic,” said Managing Artistic Director Amy Bondy.

Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre is a nonprofit organization founded and focused on bringing educational theatre to the Oxford and neighboring communities. Proceeds from the performances go to pay for production costs.

The Seagull

The troupe will present Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull” at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 at the Metamora Historic Opera House. The performance includes cider and donuts and a costume contest at intermission. Purchase tickets at owptc.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200462433–

“Forget the usual Agatha Christie whodunit—this Halloween, dive into the chilling depths of human emotion with OWPTC’s gripping production of Anton Chekhov’s ‘The Seagull,’” Bondy said. “Witness as the characters’ deepest, darkest secrets come to life, unraveling in a haunting exploration of love, ambition, and betrayal. Prepare for a theatrical experience that promises to send shivers down your spine!”

Frozen Jr.

The theater company also presents Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” at Oxford Middle School from Nov. 8-10.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Oxford Middle School, 1420 Lakeville Rd. Purchase tickets at owptc.ludus.com/index.php.

Get ready for a dazzling journey with OWPTC’s enchanting production of Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’ Join beloved sisters Anna and Elsa as they discover the transformative power of love and face their deepest fears. With captivating songs and stunning visuals, this heartwarming adventure is perfect for fans of all ages,” Bondy said.

To learn more about the Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre Company, including opportunities for auditions, visit www.owptc.org.