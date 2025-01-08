Oxford wins ninth straight game to remain undefeated

Defeat Lake Orion, 57-37

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford High School’s varsity boys basketball team won their ninth straight game to start their season, defeating Lake Orion, 57-37, on Friday night.

The Wildcats made seven more shots than the Dragons (22 shots to 15), including seven three pointers to Lake Orion’s five.

Oxford’s defense held Lake Orion to under 10 points in the game’s first and fourth quarters.

Friday marked the sixth game this season in which the Wildcats’ held their opponent under 40 points. Oxford head coach Joe Fedorinchik said his team is challenging itself to see how many teams it can hold opponents under 40 points in a game.

“I think we live in a day where defense isn’t really cool,” Fedorinchik said. “It’s cool to shoot a ton of threes and look cool, but these kids love playing defense, and if you love playing defense, we can make teams miserable – that’s a huge positive.”

Oxford’s Jake Champagne led both teams in scoring with 22 points, and Wildcat junior Brennan Elling’s 14 points were the game’s second highest total. Senior Zackary Price-Parks’ 9 points were the most for Lake Orion.

Oxford started the game on an 8-0 run that included two three-pointers by Elling. Lake Orion scored their first points after a time out, and trailed the Wildcats 13-7 after the first quarter.

Seniors Luke Stoffan and Nolan Mauser scored eight of Oxford’s 14 points in the second quarter, while Lake Orion junior William Farmer and Senior Gabriel Scott each made a three-point basket.

Oxford led Lake Orion 27-17 at halftime.

Champagne scored 20 points in the game’s second half – the same as Lake Orion’s entire team. Price-Parks (5 points) and junior Jackson Shoskey (7 points) led the Dragons in scoring in the second half.

The Wildcats outscored the Dragons 12-7 in the fourth quarter for an easy rout of their cross-town rivals.

Oxford’s next home game is against Farmington High School on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.