Oxford woman wins $500,000

On March 3, the Michigan Lottery announced an Oxford woman started screaming and crying when she won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game.

Brandi Chislett-Barnes, 35, purchased her winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 721 South Lapeer Road in Oxford.

“Me and my husband love playing the Wild Time games,” said Chislett-Barnes. “We stopped at the gas station and purchased two Wild Time tickets and scratched them when we got in the car. When I saw I won $500,000, I started screaming and crying. I showed my family the winning prize amount and they all started cheering. Winning this money means everything to our family and came at the perfect time.”

Chislett-Barnes recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to purchase a home and then save the remainder.