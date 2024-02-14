Oxford Women’s Club 2024 scholarship program open to Oxford seniors

OXFORD TWP. – The Oxford Women’s Club is offering scholarships through the club’s 2024 Scholarship Program for graduating Oxford senior students.

Students must live within the Oxford School District or attend an Oxford area school. Students need only a 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale to be eligible. All genders are encouraged to apply for the scholarships. Winners will be awarded a minimum of $1,000 each.

The Women’s Club supports a wide range of educational opportunities for students. Scholarships are open to students planning to attend two-year or four-year schools, technical schools or a program leading to a certification.

Students within special education are encouraged to apply if they are planning to pursue their education after graduation from high school.

Every student has a story and students can tell the Women’s Club their story in their application answers.

The scholarship application form can be obtained at the Oxford High School Counseling Department office, or on the list of local scholarships on their website https://oxfordhigh.oxfordschools.org/academics/counseling/scholarship_information/local_scholarships, or by contacting Barbara Kriigel at bkriigel@umich.edu or 248-884-8105.

Applications are due to the Oxford High School Counseling Department by March 15. – J.N.