Oxford Women’s Club to offer scholarships to Oxford area seniors

The Oxford Women’s Club announced they will be awarding Oxford area high school graduating seniors at least $1,000 for the club’s scholarship program to continue their education after high school.

The club’s 2025 scholarship program invites area seniors to submit an application and tell their story.

“Our Club has been supporting local students since 1932. We are proud to have awarded over $200,000 since 2000 to young women and men pursuing education after graduation from high school. Winners will be awarded a minimum of $1,000 each,” said Barbara Kriigel, chair of the Oxford Women’s Club Scholarship Committee.

Students must live within the Oxford School District or attend an Oxford area school. Students need only need a 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale to be eligible. The Club supports a wide range of educational opportunities for students. Scholarships are open to students planning to attend two- or four-year schools, technical schools, or a program leading to a certification.

Students are invited to tell his or her story through the application. The scholarship application form is available at the Oxford High School Counseling Department office, or on the list of local scholarships on their website oxfordhigh.oxfordschools.org/o/oxhs/page/scholarships, or by contacting Barbara Kriigel at bkriigel@umich.edu or 248-884-8105.

Applications are due to the Oxford High School Counseling Department by Wednesday, March 19, 2025. – J.N.