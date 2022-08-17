Oxford Women’s Club turns 90

This November the Oxford Women’s Club hits a milestone.

“We started on Nov. 4, 1932,” club president and Addison Township resident Nancy Martin said. “One of the first things the club did was supply milk money for area kids.”

Today, the club is known for their generosity in awarding scholarships to Oxford students – girls and boys. “Since 2000, we have awarded over $180,000 in scholarships to 165 deserving students.”

The club’s longest standing member, of 50 years, Nancy Wray added, “We award about $10,000 a year in scholarships.”

The club raises funds with a number of annual events, one will be on Aug. 27 when they team up with the Polly Ann Trailway Management team. The two groups will each celebrate their respective anniversaries. Polly Ann is 25 this year. The groups will have a “cake walk” on that Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The event takes place at the trail’s “weigh station” at 33 Powell Street in Oxford Village. There will be booths for history and speakers. And, there will be free cake.

This Nov. 2, the club will host its largest fundraising event, their annual Fashion Show. This year it will be at Boulder Pointe Golf Club on M-24, north of town. Area women will model fashions from Boulevard Boutique and Main Street Boutique, both of Oxford Village and Kim Rose Fashions of Grand Blanc.

In November they sell Christmas wreaths and cedar roping as a fundraiser. In January they have another annual fundraiser, a wine tasting event which will be at Addison Oaks Park.

The Women’s Club meets monthly on the first Wednesday of the month, at 7 p.m. They usually meet in member homes. “It’s a good opportunity for newer women in the community to mix and mingle,” Wray, who lives in Oxford Township, said. “Usually have a glass of wine and a cookie. It’s not too bad.”

The club has about 20 members currently, but they are always looking for new members. If any area women are interested they can call Martin at 248-672-9414.