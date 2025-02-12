Oxford wrestling wins district championship

Eight wrestlers qualify for regionals

Oxford Varsity Wrestling is one step closer to Kalamazoo after winning the district championship last week.

The Wildcats defeated Port Huron Northern and Lapeer for the MHSAA Division 1 Team Wrestling District 104 title in Lapeer last Thursday.

Oxford opened the night with a 75-0 win over Port Huron Northern with four falls and six voids.

The Wildcats moved on to the district final to defeat Lapeer 36-27.

Wins by falls were made by Braylon Hake in the 215-pound weight class over Chance Hargrave, 1:58; Gavin Lewis (113) over Aaron Lowe, 3:05; Luke Johnson (175) over Mason Kirby, 1:50; and Gavan Munson (190) over Jayden Conger, 3:19.

Wins by decisions were made by Landon Johnson (126) over Connor Haslett, 8-3; Brennan McArthur (132) over Aiden Lambrix, 6-5; Chase Beall over Patrick Smith, 8-4; Finnegan McDevitt (165) over Gregory Imerzel-Ward, 5-3;

The Wildcats competed in the individual district competition over the weekend.

Oxford qualified eight for the regional meet during the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Individual District 1 at Traverse City Central on Saturday

Lewis (113) and Landon Johnson (126) finished as district champions in their weight classes. Luke Johnson (175), Beall (132) and Connor Stokes (144) finished in second place; Samborski (285), third place; Hake (215) and McArthur (126), fourth place.

The Wildcats qualified all three wrestlers in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Individual District 6 at Fowlerville on Sunday.

Harmony Gonzales (115) and Cheyenne Frank (120) finished as district champions in their weight class. Celine Frank (110) finished in second place.

The post season action continues this week as the Wildcats host the MHSAA Division 1 Team Wrestling Regional 101 meet on Wednesday.

Oxford takes on Midland at 5 p.m. The winner moves on to wrestle the Traverse City West/Davision winner in the regional final.

The boys head to the individual regional on Saturday at Midland and the girls compete in their regional on Sunday at Howell. – Wendi Price