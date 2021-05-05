Oxford’s Academic Achiever: Ashley Murphy

Ashley Murphy

Parents: Greg and Sanae Murphy

GPA: 4.176 Favorite Subject: Math

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Emory University where my intended major is Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology on the pre-med track.

Extracurricular Activities: Co-captain of Girl’s Varsity Tennis, SEED club, HOSA, and Marching Band.

Outside Interests and Hobbies: Playing the piano, tennis, and spike ball as well as traveling, reading, watching movies and TV shows, and spending time with family and friends.

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown? I learned that there are times when I need to take a break from school work to refresh and enjoy time with family and friends in order to be more focused and efficient. I also learned to better focus on myself and base my decisions on what I feel is fit for my academic skill instead of what others are doing.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS? OHS has helped me to better understand my academic skill and learning style. I was also able to explore my strengths and weaknesses to prepare for college and discover my interests and passions.

What change in the world would you make? I hope to be better prepared to help treat children and educate the younger generation for a better healthier future.

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen? Starting early and pushing yourself are always great, but you need to remember to have some time for yourself to make those crazy high school memories.

My greatest achievement so far has been: Earning admission into my dream school

I look forward to contributing to my community by: Studying to go into pediatrics to better the health of the younger generation as I love working with children.