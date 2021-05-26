Oxford’s Academic Achiever: Clare Decker

Clare Decker

Parents: Wade and Cindy Decker

GPA: 4.250 Favorite Subject: English

Plans after graduation: Attend U of M for Business and Dance.

Extracurricular Activities: Dance competitively, play and teach piano.

Outside Interests and Hobbies: In addition to dance and piano, I also love spending time outdoors through hiking and running, as well as watching films and reading books (especially with friends).

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown? I learned that I am absolutely the only person able to dictate the story of my life. While everyone experiences different trials and tribulations, I’ve realized that your approach and determination in these struggles is most significant in deciding the outcome. During this shutdown, I saw many people struggle, understandably; However, I also saw many inspiring people around me use the circumstances to grown. They used extra time to excel in their passions, used social distancing as a reason to reach out to old friends and family members, and always looked for a way to flip a negative on its head. Seeing this inspired me to always maintain that attitude within myself.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS? I think I have grown in my ability to work independently. Working through COVID, both on typical school work and on college applications, has been difficult. However, over the months I’ve developed better habits of self motivation and am proud of the work I now feel I can accomplish all on my own.

What change in the world would you make? I would change the world by making it more understanding and a more unified in our responses to the large problems we face.

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen? My best advice for incoming freshman would be to develop habits in all areas of your life that will allow you to be both successful and happy. For some students, it might require beefing up the time spend studying, or correcting a terrible sleep schedule you’ve had since 8th grade. For others, it might look quite the opposite—devoting time to self care and creating life outside of school work. Whatever these habits are, make sure they prepare you to do well in high school and, more importantly, to be happy in high school.

My greatest achievement so far has been: My greatest achievement so far has been putting myself out of my comfort zone to audition for college dance programs. Until last year, I had always assumed I would pursue a strictly academic field in college, so I am proud of my boldness to audition and pursue a realm of study that feels like a risk to me.

I look forward to contributing to my community by: I look forward to contributing to my community by being able to return with more knowledge and hopefully use that education to continue and further many of the wonderful and charitable programs we have at Oxford already.