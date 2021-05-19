Oxford’s Academic Achiever: Ellie DiMalanta

Ellie DiMalanta

Parents: Debbie DiMalanta, Erwin DiMalanta

GPA: 4.143 Favorite Subject: Biology

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Bob Jones University in the fall of 2021 while majoring in communication sciences and disorders and minoring in photography. After that I plan on getting my masters in speech language pathology and working in either a school or hospital.

Extracurricular Activities: Cross country, track, piano lessons, youth group, working at THE Copper Hills Golf and Country club, church orchestra.

Outside Interests and Hobbies: Photography, reading, running, spending time with friends and family, FaceTiming my sister, playing Minecraft with my brother.

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown? I learned a lot about finding my value and identity through Christ during quarantine. During all those days of isolation it was very easy to feel alone and purposeless. I think throughout that time I began to learn about how my purpose is through Christ and who he is and what he’s done for me.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS? At OHS I have grown in my level in confidence in myself, my talents, and my abilities. As a freshman, I was very caught up in what other people thought about me. I was afraid of judgement and I never wanted to stand out. Over the years, I’ve learned that it’s a good thing to stand out. I’m not ashamed of showing the things that I’m good at, acting like my true self, and sharing what I believe. High school has helped teach me that it doesn’t matter what other people think about me.

What change in the world would you make? I would encourage people to think of other’s above themselves. It’s really easy to believe that prioritizing yourself and your wants is going to guarantee a good life. I think the world would be a much better place if people stopped believing that lie and realizing that true joy and satisfaction is a result of serving others.

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen? I advise freshman to get to know people beyond their immediate friend group. There’s so many people at the high school and its a great opportunity to meet new people and creating lasting memories

My greatest achievement so far has been: My greatest achievement so far has been being the chief and editor of this year’s yearbook. I’ve been in yearbook since I was a freshman and I have always loved the process of creating and designing. This year, I am especially excited for the opportunity to design the entire yearbook, while overseeing and advising the design process of my peers.