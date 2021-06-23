Oxford’s Academic Achiever: Ian Keefer

Ian Keefer

Parents: Lee & Jeanne Keefer

GPA: 4.174 Favorite Subject: Physics

Plans after graduation: Continue my studies for a Bachelors in Computer Science.

Extracurricular Activities: Was a programmer for FRC Team 2137, Participated in Boy Scout Troop 108.

Outside Interests and Hobbies: Programming, Modeling, Reverse Engineering, Writing.

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown? That having things to do each day(like going out to school, work, etc.) means I try to do a lot more in my free time.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS? I have learned a lot about myself during OHS and I have met a lot of great people who have helped me over that time.

What change in the world would you make? I would like to provide insightful and entertaining content through whatever means to make someone’s day a little better.

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen?

Plan each day so you have time to do what you like while also getting work done, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

My greatest achievement so far has been: Keeping up with my grades in both High School and my College Courses.

I look forward to contributing to my community by: Helping out with whatever community service I can do in the future.